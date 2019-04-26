The “purple” Pixel 3a doesn’t look particularly purple to us

The heavily rumoured Pixel 3a has leaked again, this time in a new colour scheme.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass has tweeted what appears to be an official press render of the handset, apparently in purple. Apparently. Take a look for yourself.

Hmmmm. Looks more like a lavender to me. Or even ghost white. It most certainly does not look purple. Even OnePlus’ ‘Thunder Purple’ 6T was less of a disappointment than this.

Google likes to come across all wacky through the names of its Pixel colour schemes. The original Pixel range was available in ‘Very Silver’, ‘Quite Black’ and ‘Really Blue’, the Pixel 2 range came in ‘Just Black’, ‘Clearly White’, ‘Kinda Blue’ and ‘Black & White’, and the Pixel 3 range is available in ‘Just Black’, ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Not Pink’.

But back to the tweet. Like previous Pixel models, the, ahem, purple Pixel 3a will have a subtle two-tone rear. Its power button is also highlighted in fluorescent yellow.

Earlier this week, Blass tweeted a press shot of the white Pixel 3a (which features an orange power button). However, unlike the latest leak, that also shows the front of the phone.

It looks like the Pixel 3a will have fairly chunky bezels, and a hefty chin and forehead.

Google’s annual I/O developer conference kicks off on May 7, and we’re fully expecting the firm to unveil the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL during the opening keynote.

They’re expected to be slightly stripped down versions of the Pixel 3 handsets, both in terms of specs and build materials. However, if the Pixel 3a range’s camera is anywhere near as good as the Pixel 3’s, this could well be a phone worth buying.

