Stock is running out for this sensational Pixel 3 XL deal – now with £250 off

Stock may be running out but there’s still time to bag John Lewis’ incredible Pixel 3 XL offer – getting you the phone for just £619 with a two year warranty and six-months of YouTube Music absolutely free.

Since we first highlighted this deal late last week, the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 3 XL has sold out – leaving only the ‘Just Black’ and ‘Not Pink’ colour options left. At the lowest price it’s ever been, it’s no wonder that this fantastic offer is flying off the shelves.

At this rate, we don’t expect the remaining Pixel 3 XL stock to be around for much longer, so if do fancy treating yourself to arguably the best smartphone on the market for photography, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

If you’ve heard about the Pixel 3 XL but would like to know a bit more about it before you upgrade, then you’re in the right place. Building on the solid foundations of the Pixel 2 XL, the 3 XL continues Google’s trend of blowing the competition out of the water when it comes to smartphone photography.

On the surface, the Pixel 3 XL’s single 12.2-megapixel sensor – with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS – might not seem like mind-blowing technology, but its what the Pixel 3 XL does with that hardware that sets it apart.

In our review of the phone’s camera, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “Look at the specs alone and you’re missing the point. The Pixel 3 XL takes absolutely fantastic photos, whether you’re shooting in broad daylight or murky nights. The reliability and fuss-free approach the camera takes means your photos are likely to look great without much input from yourself. Just point, shoot and let the auto-HDR smarts do the job for you.”

Throw in the fact that the Pixel 3 XL packs a superb 6.4-inch QHD+ display and you’re looking at a phone that’s just as great for streaming and watching content as it is for taking incredible snapshots at a moment’s notice.

It’s only a matter of time before this huge £250 discount from John Lewis expires, so you’ll only have yourself to blame if you miss it.

