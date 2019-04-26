Pixel 3 XL Price Drop: Save a gigantic £250 and bag six months of YouTube Music for free

John Lewis has slashed the Pixel 3 XL’s price by a whopping £250, bringing it down to just £619 – the cheapest it’s ever been (and with a two year warranty included).

As if all that wasn’t enough, buying the phone will also get you six-months of access to YouTube Music on the house. That’s the perfect freebie to get you through the summer, listening to your favourite tracks while utilising the Pixel 3 XL’s incredible camera.

Just as with the Pixel 2 range before it, Google’s latest Pixel 3 devices made us rethink what is possible with photography on a smartphone. To say that Google has produced the best smartphone camera in its field is an understatement.

In our review for the Pixel 3 XL, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “The Pixel 3 XL takes absolutely fantastic photos, whether you’re shooting in broad daylight or murky nights. The reliability and fuss-free approach the camera takes means your photos are likely to look great without much input from yourself. Just point, shoot and let the auto-HDR smarts do the job for you.”

In this regard, the Pixel 3 XL is stellar option for anyone who wants to improve their Instagram output with minimal effort (no judgement here). One of the biggest additions to the camera is the introduction of ‘Night Sight’, Google’s means of tackling low-light photography by making it as easy as possible.

By combining more frames and experimenting with the exposure, ‘Night Sight’ will make it seem as though you’ve set up several lights in order to capture the perfect night time shot.

With the Pixel 3 XL’s larger 6.4-inch QHD+ display (as opposed to the Pixel 3’s 5.5-inch offering), you’re also looking at a device that’s better equipped for watching content on the go – also helped by the phone’s larger battery.

At the lowest price it’s ever been and with the two-year warranty plus six months of YouTube Music for free, we can’t imagine that this phenomenal deal will stick around for much longer. If you’ve been eyeing the Pixel 3 XL but have been waiting for a tasty price drop, then this is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.