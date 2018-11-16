Google promises to fix yet another irritating Pixel 3 XL problem

Google has promised to fix an annoying issue − yes, another one − that has been affecting some Pixel 3 XL users.

Almost immediately after the phone came out last month, users started complaining about the handset’s speakers making strange buzzing noises while they were trying to watch videos and listen to music (via Android Police).

Read more: Best smartphone

Even notification sounds seem to trigger the buzzing, which users have also described as sounding like static or distortion.

“After setting up my device, I noticed the bottom speaker noticably buzzes even at extremely low volumes,” reads one such report, posted by Reddit user qtpa2tnh a month ago.

“After further testing, it seems to buzz more at mid-range frequencies. The speaker lightly buzzes from 500-2500Hz, and buzzes very loudly at 20-500Hz. Higher volumes can drown out the buzz but it’s still audible, whereas lower volumes can make things almost unlistenable.

“Just typing on Gboard and tapping through the UI creates a very noticeable buzz.”

At long last, Google has confirmed that it is working on a fix for the issue, and says it will roll out a software update “in the coming weeks”.

Funnily enough, almost exactly a year ago Google promised a fix for a similar-sounding buzzing issue that was affecting Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users.

Read more: Black Friday 2018 deals

This particular problem appears to be limited to the larger version of Google’s latest flagship, but a multitude of apparent Pixel 3 issues have been flagged up by users in recent weeks. These include disappearing messages, unexplained battery drain and overheating, poor audio and dead pixels.

Hopefully next year’s Pixel 4 is a little less buggy when it eventually comes out.

Do you use a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL? Have you been experiencing issues with the handset? Let us know over on Twitter @TrustedReviews.