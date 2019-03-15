Pixel 3 Offer: Vodafone Deal Better than going SIM-Free

The Pixel 3 Deals just keep getting better and better, with Vodafone offering a 5GB contract for just £24 a month and only £65 upfront (with the code TRUSTED10).

Despite being one of our favourite smartphones right now, Google’s Pixel 3 has seen its price gradually drop since its release to compete against its ever-growing competition. At present, a SIM-free model will set you back £599, but Vodafone’s contract totals up to only £641 – that’s just £42 extra overall.

Limited Time Pixel 3 Deal Google Pixel 3 – 5GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10) With such a low monthly and upfront cost, this contract from Vodafone offers fantastic value for money. Boasting the best smartphone camera on the market, the Pixel 3 is a must-have device.

Factoring in the difference between these two costs, you’re only paying a measly £1.75 each month for the 5GB of data, which also comes with unlimited calls and texts. That’s plenty to keep you up to date across all your social media accounts, and to dabble in the odd bit of YouTube here and there.

Unless you’re dead set on sticking with your current network provider, Vodafone’s contract offers far better value for money than going SIM-free.

Having received a 9/10 score here at Trusted Reviews, there’s a lot to love about Google’s latest smartphone. Packing the best camera that’s currently available on a smartphone, the Pixel 3’s 12.2-megapixel sensor can take professional looking shots with minimal effort.

In our review for the Pixel 3, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “I’m completely taken with the Google Pixel 3. The camera is incredible, design lovely and the software experience makes other Android phones feel antiquated. It’s not as packed to the rafters with as many features as some of the competition, but the simple approach and making sure everything works as well as it should is, for me, more important.”

If you’ve had your eye on the Pixel 3 for a while, Vodafone’s contract offers the perfect opportunity to pick one up at an incredibly affordable price. Just be sure to use the code TRUSTED10 to save yourself an additional £10 at the checkout.

