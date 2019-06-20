For those individuals who are fans of having the latest tech, you can now have the fully loaded Pixel 3 for just £23 a month and only 99p upfront on EE. As one of the most competitive tariffs out there, enjoy 4GB of data, as well as unlimited calls and texts.

We’ve pegged it as one of our favourite smartphone releases of last year and now you can get your hands on this superb phone for an ideal £23 and only 99p upfront on the Mobiles.co.uk EE contract. At this monthly cost across a 24-month period, you’ll pay only £552 plus the 99p upfront charge, meaning a hefty £186.01 saving on the £736 price point of the Pixel 3.

With a gorgeous 5.5-inch OLED display offering true blacks and vibrant colour, the Pixel 3 is Google’s highest spec smartphone currently on the market. It boasts an impressive camera with a 12.2MP rear camera as well as two 8MP front cameras to add to the package.

A real highlight in the overall Pixel 3 experience, “the pictures I have captured with this phone are, simply put, stunning. Shots of food are so packed with detail you can see flecks of salt; pictures of people’s faces showing intricate detailing in hair and skin that is sometimes beyond what my eyes can see.”

The Snapdragon 845 makes for a smooth overall experience in a surprisingly stunning Android skin. It also comes in an appealing design in a variety of colours to suit you tastes. With its smooth, glass back, get a good hold on the device with its largely matt finish, and enjoy pops of colour on the device’s side buttons with versions in mint, pink and classic black.

A smart, incredible little gadget, the Pixel 3 is a great phone to have with EE’s tariff an ideal middle ground for those who need a little bit of data but not a lot. Basically, if you’re organised and remember to download the music and videos you want to watch offline, you can make 4GB work — especially because it means getting your hands on this device for a humungous £186 less than its outright cost.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.