Google might bring the headphone jack back with the Pixel 3 Lite XL

It’s looking increasingly likely that Google will soon pull the covers off a cheaper, less powerful version of the Pixel 3 − called the Pixel 3 Lite. However, a new leak has emerged, claiming that it will be joined by a slightly larger Pixel 3 Lite XL.

91mobiles and OnLeaks have published renders of the handset, alongside a handful of alleged specs.

According to the leak, the Pixel 3 Lite XL will bring back the headphone jack, which Google dropped back in 2017 with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Such a move would make a lot of consumers happy, but that’s not all.

The device will reportedly also feature a notchless display. The leak claims it will measure 6-inches and have a 2220 x 1080 resolution. We like what we’re hearing so far.

Because this is a ‘Lite’ model, it will apparently have a plastic body and relatively chunky bezels too − two downgrades from the full-fat Pixel 3 phones that wouldn’t exactly take anyone by surprise.

Other specs and features aren’t yet clear, but we’ve previously heard that the Pixel 3 Lite will come with a modest Qualcomm 670 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It could also feature a 12-megapixel rear camera and a single 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor.

We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see an identical configuration make its way onto the XL version of the phone too.

It isn’t clear how much the Pixel 3 Lite XL would cost, but it’s expected to come out soon and is likely to cost a great deal less than the £769 you’d currently have to fork out for a Pixel 3 XL.

If its camera is anywhere near as impressive as the Pixel 3’s or even the Pixel 2’s, this could be a very tantalising package indeed.

