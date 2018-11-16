Google Pixel 3 Lite with Snapdragon 670 and headphone jack reportedly leaked

Rumours of a wallet-friendly Pixel 3 Lite phone have been circulating for a while, but until now there’s been little in the way of physical evidence to corroborate the speculation.

That changed on Friday, thanks to images purportedly showing a Pixel 3-a-like, which may just be the fabled device codenamed ‘Sargo’.

The images from Russian website Rozetked.me (via 9to5Google), show a handset with a 5.56-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and, unlike the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL (and its predecessors), a headphone jack on top.

If the device does indeed have that 3.5mm jack, it might be extremely attractive to those Android fans who’re seeking fastest updates without dealing with the custom UIs added by manufacturers like Samsung.

Elsewhere, the site claims the device offers the same camera hardware as the existing Pixel 3 range and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. We can also see the phone has a USB-C charging power.

While the Snapdragon 670 and the use of an LCD screen instead of an OLED panel is likely to trim the price significantly, the construction also looks to be a little cheaper. The Pixel 3 Lite, as shown here, has an entirely plastic body.

There’s the ‘G’ logo on the white rear casing, along with a bright yellow accent on the power button. While, it looks legit, there’s no way to know whether the images published today are legitimate. However, Rozetked does have some previous in this department. It accurately leaked the Pixel 3 XL this summer.

Unfortunately, there’s no news on a potential price or release date for this Pixel 3 Lite. Whether Google would look to charge an iPhone XR-like price, or would give this device a price-tag more suited to the mid-range processor sitting within, remains to be seen.

Would you be inclined to grab a more affordable Pixel 3 smartphone? Or are you only seeking the flagship Made by Google devices? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.