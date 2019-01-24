Pixel 3 Lite: Release date, price, specs and all the latest rumours

Pixel 3 Lite: Everything we know about the phone so far

Rumblings of an affordable Pixel 3 Lite have been floating around since late 2018, and we’ve been treated to a steady stream of leaked specs and features over recent months. Here’s everything we think we know about Google’s budget-priced Pixels, including alleged price and release details, and what they’ll supposedly have to offer.

Pixel 3 Lite: Design

Back in November, photos of a Pixel 3 lookalike codenamed ‘Sargo’ and identified as the ‘Pixel 3 Lite’ cropped up on Russian mobile technology site Rozetked.me − previously responsible for contributing some Google Pixel 3 XL leaks earlier the same year.

The pictures in question show what appears to be a phone almost identical in design and size to that of the standard Pixel 3, albeit with a few key visible differences.

The body of the Lite in the photos is completely white and seemingly hewn from shiny plastic, rather than glass as on the standard Pixel 3. Despite the material change the phone still seems to offer the signature split-finish ‘visor’ design found on every other Pixel phone, along with a corner-mounted primary camera and a centrally-positioned rear fingerprint sensor.

Other convincing-looking touches that lend credibility to this handset included a shiny ‘G’ logo on the lower half of phone’s back and a brightly coloured power button; which appears to be yellow as opposed to green on the white Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

One top shot of the phone also reveals a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, something that’s been completely devoid from Google’s phones since 2017’s Google Pixel 2 series.

Rendered images (and a video) of the Pixel 3 Lite and a larger Pixel 3 Lite XL have subsequently appeared on both 91mobiles.com and Twitter account OnLeaks.

As well as showing off what the Lites might look like in black as well as white, these renders also draw attention to the apparent SIM tray placement (on each phone’s side, rather than bottom) and dual downward facing grilles either side of their USB-C ports − a deviation from the layout on the standard Pixel 3 models.

Along with reaffirming the presence of a headphone jack on both devices, 91mobiles and OnLeaks information also contained handset dimensions (151.3 x 70.1mm x 8.2mm for the Pixel 3 Lite, and 160 x 76.1 x 8.2mm for the XL), suggesting that both models will actually be taller than their higher-end counterparts, with the smaller model also expected to be a touch wider than the Pixel 3.

Pixel 3 Lite: Screen

As stated in the initial leak, the Pixel 3 Lite’s display will supposedly be a 5.56-inch panel with rounded corners (likely an LCD rather than an OLED), featuring a sizeable forehead and chin as part of its black bezel, but not notch.

Based on the leaks from OnLeaks, the larger Pixel 3 Lite XL will supposedly possess a near 6-inch notch-free 18.5:9 display with a 2220 x 1080 resolution, meaning that despite the ‘XL’ naming, it’ll rock a significantly smaller panel than the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL.

Pixel 3 Lite: Performance and battery

The phones have been rumoured to sport either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or 710 chipset (more likely the former) − a far more middling, albeit expected, setup compared to the flagship-class Snapdragon 845 found in the other current-generation Pixels.

Multiple sources have also claimed that at least the smaller Pixel 3 Lite will feature 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, but there’s no word on microSD card expandability (something not available on the standard Pixel 3 and 3 XL).

The smaller Lite is also expected to sport a 2915mAh battery, just like the standard Pixel 3.

Pixel 3 Lite: Camera

If the renders are to be believed, the Lites won’t possess the same dual front-facing wide-angle camera setup as the existing Pixel 3s. Instead, the single sensors on the front and back of both models are expected to clock in at 8-megapixels and 12-megapixels respectively.

Whether Google plans to use the same Sony IMX363 image sensor as found on the Pixel 3 for these new cameras is unknown, but based on the software/cloud-based image processing prowess that the company has already demonstrated there seems little reason to change up the recipe just yet.

If the Pixel 3 Lite’s camera is anywhere near as good as the Pixel 3’s, this could well be a phone worth buying.

Pixel 3 Lite: Price and release date

Less than two weeks after the original Rozetked leak, another Russian website, Wysla.com, showed off pictures of a very similar-looking device placed alongside a bevvy of major handsets, most notably Apple’s newest iPhones, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

Being sat side by side with Apple’s current ‘affordable’ iPhone seems particularly significant, as it looks like the Lite serves to stand as the iPhone XR‘s direct competition. As such, the Lite name doesn’t only suggest lesser hardware but also implies that it’ll come with a comparably lower price tag to match.

The last time both Apple and Google offered more competitively-priced phones was with the iPhone 5C (although some may argue the iPhone SE was also relatively affordable) and the Google Nexus 5X.

Android Police has reported a spring 2019 launch window, based on word from someone with knowledge of US mobile carrier Verizon’s network plans, though we’re yet to catch wind of an impending launch event from Google.

Until we do, we’ll keep scouring the web for more concrete information surrounding an actual launch date, alongside potential pricing for both devices.

Are you tempted by the idea of the Pixel 3 Lite or Pixel 3 Lite XL? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.