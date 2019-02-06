Pixel 3 Lite release moves a step closer after model number leak

The road to the launch of the much-rumoured Pixel 3 Lite has been very weird indeed. A huge amount of information about the upcoming handset leaked a little while back, but the past couple of weeks have been oddly quiet.

Now, MySmartPrice reports that it has managed to find out the model numbers of the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL, making the pair of handsets that little bit more real.

According to the report, the Pixel 3 Lite has the model number G020B and may launch as the Pixel 3a, while the Pixel 3 Lite XL has the model number G020F, and may launch as the Pixel 3a XL.

The report adds that both handsets are being manufactured by Foxconn, and will launch in India “soon”, and for less than INR 40,000 (~ £430).

We’re excited about the Pixel Lite handsets. The Pixel 3 − just like the Pixel 2 and Pixel that came before it − is one of our favourite smartphones on the market, thanks to its immediately recognisable design, the pure Android experience it offers, and its exceptional cameras.

The Pixel 3 Lite is expected to look very similar to the standard Pixel 3 and will almost certainly come with vanilla Android on board. The word on the street is that it will even feature a headphone jack.

It looks like the Pixel 3 Lite duo won’t possess the same dual front-facing wide-angle camera setup as the Pixel 3, with leaks suggesting they’ll instead have a single sensor on the front and a single sensor on the back, which will apparently clock in at 8-megapixels and 12-megapixels, respectively.

However, if they’re anywhere near as good as the Pixel 3’s cameras, the Pixel 3 Lite and its XL sibling could well be worth buying.

Are you liking the sound of the Pixel 3 Lite? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.