The Google Pixel 3 Lite range is moving ever closer to reality

Google’s so-called Pixel 3 Lite phones have moved a step closer to reality after taking a trip through the the officers of US regulators.

A grand total of eight smartphones bearing model numbers lining up with previous Pixel releases have appeared in confidential Federal Communications Commission filings. They’re highly likely to be the rumoured Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, and the various potential storage and RAM configurations available for each of the devices.

There isn’t a lot else that we can glean beyond the model numbers themselves (G020A, G020B, G020C, G020D, G020E, G020F, G020G, G020H), but one of the documents does confirm Android 9 Pie will be running the show.

The filings (via The Verge) will remain confidential until August 24 this year, which means a launch is more than likely before then. Google usually launches its flagship Pixel phones in October, but would likely push out these handsets in early summer to leave a little breathing room between their arrival and the Pixel 4 handsets.

Recent speculation has suggested they phones will be slightly stripped down versions of the Pixel 3 handsets, both in terms of specs and build materials.

For example, leaks have suggested they’ll have a plastic finish rather than the glass on the standard Pixel 3 devices. It is thought the Snapdragon 670 or 710 SoC will be used to power the phone, while the dual front-facing selfie camera on the Pixel 3 is unlikely to transition towards the Lite.

On the plus side, renders have also suggested the 3.5mm headphone jack could be set for a comeback after being dropped for the Pixel 2 range in 2017.

Overall, a great deal of the value proposition will be determined by how Google chooses to price up these devices. Should the phones significantly undercut the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10e, Google could have a hit on its hands.

Will you be seeking out the Pixel 3 Lite range? Or are you flagship all the way? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.