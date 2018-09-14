Forget iPhone XR colours, the hit autumn shade could be Kinda Green on the Pixel 3

With the iPhone XR and XS ranges boosting the colour options available to Apple smartphone fans this week, it appears Google might be about to follow suit.

Google has hinted its Pixel 3 phones, which will arrive at an event on October 9, will be available in an attractive mint green hue. The news comes from a ‘coming soon’ teaser page posted by Google Japan.

The site (via Engadget) cycles through black, white and then green colours within the outline of a smartphone. While this isn’t confirmation, it gives us a pretty good indication of what Google’s paint-job plans may be.

Last year, the company offered Clearly White, Just Black and Kinda Blue versions of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices, so it’s possible the green shade may replace the blue this time around.

We still have just under a month until we find out what Google has in store with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, which have been leaked extensively in the last few months.

The Android 9 Pie devices will differ in size, but also in display presentation. It appears the Pixel 3 XL will have a traditional display, while the standard edition will feature a cut-out display.

Both are scheduled to feature single lens cameras and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The larger Pixel 3 XL is thought to be rocking a dual selfie cameras, while both are set to arrive with the the Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.

Whether all this will be enough to excite those eyeing Google’s third-generation Pixel devices remains to be seen. Once again, it appears as if Google is pushing out an iterative update rather than breaking the mould.

Are you planning on buying the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL? Do you think they’ll outperform flagship Android rivals? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.