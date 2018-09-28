With this rumoured Google Pixel 3 colour, life could be a beach

Over the past few weeks, we believe we’ve learned pretty much everything there is to know about the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, which will officially be revealed on October 9.

However, one of the last outlying details is the colours in which Google will choose to present the device. We’ve seen the ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White’ variants thus far, but a number of reports have suggested there’s at least one more option in the offing.

We saw the tease of a ‘mint’ shade on a Japanese Google site a couple of weeks back, and more recently we’ve seen word of a pink version of the device.

Now we’re hearing the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will also arrive in a new two-tone Sand colour variant, according to a prominent online leaker. Roland Quand, who writes for WinFuture.de, believes this will be the third colour.

Whether there will eventually be just three colours, or Google looks to embrace a wider spectrum remains to be seen. Google could also choose to release different colour variants in locations around the globe. Also, perhaps the pink and sand shades are one and the same?

Earlier this week we saw official-looking renders for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as well as a leaked ‘Pixel Tips’ video that showed Google Lens working natively within the camera app on Android Pie.

Hopefully, Google will still have a few surprises up its sleeve for the Made by Google event on October 9, beyond the colours it chooses to expose. Elsewhere, Google is expected to release a charging stand for the phones and a new Home Hub smart display, which looks a lot like a tablet glued to a Home Max.

Will you be tuning into the Made by Google event on October 9? Are you eyeing a Pixel purchase before the end of the year? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.