Pixel 3 camera update brings Night Light and Wear OS viewfinder

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users, as well as those rocking older Google-made handsets, can now use their Wear OS watch as a camera viewfinder, it has emerged.

The new version of the Google Camera Wear OS app will enable Pixel 3 owners to see what the camera lens sees, making it perfect for framing those group shots with no-one behind the camera. The feature even works if the display on the companion phone is powered off, early users say.

Previously, the Wear OS camera app had only performed as a remote shutter, but now it’s far more useful with the addition of a flip camera button and a timer too.

The new version of the app is rolling out now and will also be available for the first and second-gen Pixel phones as well as the now-ancient Nexus devices.

The update was spied by Redditor AimarChirico and first reported by Android Police. If you’re unable to spot the update, another Redditor suggests heading to the Play Store app on the watch, scrolling to “apps on your phone” and then finding and installing the Camera app.

The update is another camera-centric selling point for the new Pixel 3 handsets, which also include a wide-lens selfie-cam and new augmented reality stickers.

There’s also a Night Light mode which, on first impressions, dramatically improves the quality of low-light photography. That update is also available as part of today’s update to Google Camera 6.1. Users can find the option within the ‘More’ menu within the camera settings carousel. It works with the front and rear facing cameras too. Droid-Life has some great examples of the feature.

Will these new camera features convince you to buy a Pixel 3 smartphone? Or even a Wear OS smartwatch? Let us know with a quick tweet @TrustedReviews.