Is your Pixel 3 camera literally shaking right now?

Some users have noticed a potential problem with the Optical Image Stabilisation on their Google Pixel 3 camera, and we’re hoping that it gets fixed really soon.

A recently-uploaded YouTube video demonstrates a serious problem with the Pixel 3’s camera, prompting other users to claim to be affected by the same issue. The video shows the smartphone rested on a motionless stand, and when the camera app is selected the screen displays an image of the notebook and pen in the foreground as you would expect — but there’s something seriously amiss.

Instead of a serene still-life snap, the objects in the screen shake and wobble as if an earthquake is raging.

Related: Best smartphones

As of yet we don’t know the cause of this issue, but it’s likely to be related to the camera’s OIS, and could be either a hardware or software issue. Trusted Reviews has contacted Google requesting a comment, and we will update this page when a response is received.

We were highly impressed by the quality of the Google Pixel 3‘s camera in our review. Images are packed with sharp detail, colours are appealing without being oversaturated, and the famous Portrait Mode is a breathtaking effect. But perhaps the most impressive feature is the Night Sight, which allows you to take fantastically detailed pictures in conditions with practically no light whatsoever.

News of the stabilisation flaw is particularly disappointing, as the camera is otherwise so exceptional.

Related: Best camera phones

If the towering price of the Pixel 3 is beyond your reach, the Google Pixel 3a could be an affordable alternative. It packs the same 12-megapixel sensor and f/1.8 aperture as its premium sibling, and the images the two phones capture are difficult to tell apart.

If you want a flagship calibre camera without a daunting price, this is the handset to go for. So far there’s been no news of the Pixel 3a suffering from the shaking camera problem.

Related: Best Android phones

Google is currently gearing up to launch its next flagship, the Pixel 4, and from the news we’ve seen so far it is set for a photographic revolution. For the first time on a Pixel phone, multiple sensors will be present on the rear camera module, increasing the variety of shots you can take.

We’re looking forward to putting the next Pixel through its paces — and we won’t have to wait too much longer, as it is expected to launch in October.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More