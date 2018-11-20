Some Pixel 3 users say the phone’s camera has stopped working

Another day, another apparent Google Pixel 3 bug. This time it concerns the handset’s best feature − its camera.

Some users are complaining (on Reddit and Google’s product forums) that the camera app on their new handset is failing to launch.

Affected users say that a message reading “The camera driver encountered a fatal error” appears when they try to open the Google Camera app, and that a separate message reading “Can’t connect to camera” appears when they attempt to access the camera via another app, like Facebook or Android Messages (via 9to5Google).

It isn’t clear what is causing the issue, but both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are affected.

Some users said that restarting their handset has temporarily fixed the problem. Others, however, have had no joy at all, even after going as far as performing a factory reset.

A multitude of apparent Pixel 3 issues have been flagged up by users in recent weeks, including unexplained battery drain and overheating, poor audio, dead pixels and disappearing messages, but this particular bug might just be the worst of the lot.

There are, of course, plenty of reasons why consumers might choose to buy the Pixel 3 over other smartphones. Its unique design, the stock Android experience and regular software updates are three of these, but the most significant of the lot is the handset’s camera.

The Pixel 3 (both the little and large versions) quite simply has the best camera we’ve ever seen on a smartphone. It’s its biggest selling point. For that to stop working altogether, just weeks after the handset actually hit the market, is a huge blow for consumers.

Google is yet to officially acknowledge the issue, but hopefully a fix is issued as soon as possible.

