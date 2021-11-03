 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get one more update in 2022

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any owners of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL should be on the lookout for an update next year, though it seems it could be the last.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both came out in 2018, with the latest Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, taking the spotlight, and seemingly taking all the updates as well.

The release of the November security patch for Pixel phones came and went, but the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were dropped, which isn’t all too surprising since the original guarantee was that the smartphones would be updated with security fixes until October 2021.

The older smartphones did hit the update period in October, giving the phones a new operating system with Android 12, but there is another update coming, according to Google.

This update should be happening during the first quarter of next year, which was also seen last year with the Pixel 2, which was excluded from the updates in December but got its own final update a few days later.

This time though, it seems that Google is giving itself at least a few months to finalise the last update, so it should provide a better overall experience for users if the company has time to iron out all the bugs.

You might like…

Google Pixel 6 Pro display flicker fix coming December

Google Pixel 6 Pro display flicker fix coming December

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The iPhone 11 is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 4a

The iPhone 11 is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 4a

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Pixel 6: Google Tensor, improved cameras and a new design

Pixel 6: Google Tensor, improved cameras and a new design

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago

The October update bought along Material You and Dynamic Colour but didn’t include updates pertaining to applications that require the new Google Assistant.

It’s also been announced that both the Pixel 3a and 3 XL series phones will get guaranteed Android versions and security updates until May of next year, so you may be left in the lurch if you own the standard Pixel 3.

Depending on the timing, this means that those two phones may be eligible for the Android 12L beta program, but it will be dependent on when the final release ends up happening.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Pixel 3, you can check out our reviews for the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, which went on sale last month and is on sale now.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.