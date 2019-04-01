Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are no more after Google pulls plug on sales

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, two of our favourite smartphones from 2017, are hanging up their spurs and going to the great 4G provider in the sky after Google has removed them from sale.

Google has stopped selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on the official Google Store website, with the phone absent from the site’s navigation bars, while URLs ping you over to the current gen Pixel 3 instead. This was noticed by Android Police, but it’s not super surprising. The Pixel 3 is a common site now, and we’re eagerly waiting for the rumoured Pixel 3 Lite, which should be launching in the next month or so.

If you’re carrying about a Pixel 2 or its bigger sibling, relax. Android Q is still coming this summer, and you’ll likely continue to get Google’s updates for the phone until it’s no longer technically worth it to do so. If you’re still after one, individual retailers will still have a few in stock in various places, but it’s going to be increasingly hard to find them if Google have pulled the plug, so the smart choice is to move now rather than later.

Elsewhere, Google has recently cut the price of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL as it approaches the middle of the generation, so this could be a great time to get on and score yourself a Pixel 3. We’ve got a run down of the best Google Pixel 3 deals, if you’re on the fence about what’s worth your dosh.

Still, as a longtime Pixel 2 fan, surely I’m not the only one hoping this is just a particularly cruel April Fool’s prank on Google’s part. It’s unlikely though, and myself and several others of the Pixel 2 fanbase are going to learn that if you love something, you have to let it go.

