Pixel 10 to get a third camera? Leak suggests big upgrade

The Google Pixel 10 isn’t due until later this summer, but we may have already got our first look at the tenth generation range.

And while a look at the next best Google Pixel phone is always notable, we wish we had some more exciting news for you.

If the renders published by Android Headlines – based on CAD drawings interpreted by @OnLeaks – there won’t be many hardware changes of note.

The most obvious appears to the purported presence of a third camera lens on the standard Pixel 10. Last year’s Pixel 9 had a dual camera set up.

Last year the Pixel 9 offered the 48-megapixel ultrawide (1/2.55-inch) 48-megapixel main camera (1/1.31-inch with wide f/1.68 aperture). Whether this means the Pixel 10 will get a telephoto lens like the Pixel 9 Pro remains to be seen, but the leaker himself reckons that’s the case (see below).

Beyond that additional camera lens, the three Pixel 10 phones look identical to last year’s offerings. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro would have the same 6.3-inch display judging by the renders, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL would retain its predecessor’s 6.8-inch screen.

Such is the nature of renders based on CAD document leaks we can take them with a relative pinch of salt. Historically they aren’t always reliable, even though this source has a better record than most. We do expect the Pixel 10 range to carry the Tensor G5 processor given Google has updated it every year since introducing its homegrown processor.

We’ll have to wait until probably around August to be sure, but first, we’ve got the Pixel 9a coming within a couple of months.