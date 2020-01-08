Pix Mini backpack at CES 2020 brings customisable emojis to school

There’s been plenty of great gadgets shown off at CES 2020, but one great product you may have missed includes the Pix Mini, a new backpack for kids that can display customisable animated emojis.

Using an iOS / Android smartphone app, users are able to create their own pixel cartoons or pick from a list of preset creations, and then display them on the backpack’s built-in LED screen.

You’re not limited to static images either, with moving animations also able to be displayed on the rucksack, with a flying rocket and winking emoji shown as examples on the official website. Users will also be able to share their creations with friends via the app.

The Pix team also emphasises the benefits of the LED display for cycling, as it is clearly visible in the dark and so helps to prevent collisions on the road. The Pix Mini’s LED screen can even be used to play arcade-esque puzzle games.

You’ll obviously need a battery to power the LED display, with the Pix Mini supporting any 2A output and USB– Type-A power bank. You unfortunately don’t get a battery included with the backpack. One charge will apparently power the display for 6 hours, which is just about enough to last an average school day.

Other features include tracking so parents know the last location of their kids, and automated smartphone notifications (iOS only) if your child forgets their bag during the mad morning rush to school. And of course, the Pix Mini offers all the same benefits of a normal rucksack with a spacious 15-litre capacity.

The Pix Mini Backpack will cost $159 when it launches in Spring 2020, although is currently available to preorder for $89 via Indiegogo.

If you’re no longer in school but also want an emoji-displaying backpack, there’s good news as you can also buy an adult version. This boasts extra features such as a brighter display, a Cycling Remote to display indicators and the capability to play 8-bit spin-off games like Tetris and Snake. This Pix backback is available on Amazon now for $259.

