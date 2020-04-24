Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Pirate streaming service Popcorn Time now has a child-friendly mode

George Storr |

Plenty of streaming services and apps have been getting child-friendly versions recently, but now pirate streaming services are following suit. 

Popcorn Time is an app that helps users to find pirated content online. The kid-friendly mode applies filters, so that young ones don’t see any inappropriate content.

The site explains its own role as follows: “Popcorn Time constantly searching all over the web for the best torrents from the most important sites… If the movie or TV show is out there, Popcorn Time will find the best version possible and start streaming it right.”

We can’t – and don’t – recommend using Popcorn Time. It’s illegal (though that depends on where you’re from, they claim) and the platform has paid the price before, with a previous iteration of the site getting shut down in 2014.

It is an amusing double standard though, to provide illegal content, but attempt to filter its suitability for younger audiences.

Previously, some users have reported incidents of inappropriate adult content appearing as pop-ups in the middle of a film or television episode (via Komando.com).

If you want an option that’s above board and, well, legal, then you might want to try Disney Plus. Disney’s new streaming service has got fans talking since launch and hosts loads of huge franchises, including Star Wars, Marvel and The Simpsons. Plus, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

