The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), an anti-piracy coalition that counts major Hollywood studios, streaming services and broadcasters amongst its members, has shed a little light on what it calls its “piracy reduction plan”.

Its efforts, it says, are paying off.

“ACE has sought and obtained voluntary cooperation from a significant number of owners, operators, and developers of sites, addons, and services that facilitate piracy,” ACE spokesperson Richard VanOrnum told TorrentFreak this week, after one of the developers behind the Hydra9 repository for Kodi shared a cease and desist letter they recently received from ACE.

“We are writing to demand that you take immediate steps to address the extensive copyright infringement of television programs and motion pictures that is occurring by virtue of your operation of certain infringing custom KODI media player builds,” that letter reads.

VanOrnum added: “Our members are pleased that the overwhelming majority of owners, operators, and developers of sites, addons, and services that facilitate copyright theft voluntarily comply with copyright law upon contact with ACE representatives.”

Since its formation in June 2017, the organisation has focused on shutting down pirate operations quickly. According to TorrentFreak, ACE “prioritizes voluntary measures over lawsuits” but, as we’ve seen with the likes of Tickbox and Setvnow, it isn’t averse to taking legal action either.

This week, ACE added Discovery and Channel 5 to its roster of members − a list that already includes Sky, BBC Worldwide, Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros., Disney and plenty more huge names.

“We will execute more planned global actions along these lines and look to continue our success protecting creators around the world,” said VanOrnum.

“We are continuously reviewing our strategy and will consider new outreach and enforcement efforts where appropriate.”

