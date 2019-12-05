Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

George Storr |

Obsidian is on a roll. Not content with the praise heaped on them for The Outer Worlds, the game developer is now bringing Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition to consoles. 

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire has been a complete hit on PC – we gave the sequel four a half stars and we weren’t alone in loving the game. It’s been a massive critical success and – with the console version arriving January 28 – the game is bound to make waves with RPG fans on PS4 and Xbox One.

The sequel is an old fashioned party-style isometric RPG, inspired by Baldur’s Gate and similar titles. The game takes place in the fictional world of Eora, where fantasy themes are blended with swashbuckling pirate fiction.

The original Pillars of Eternity game followed a similar release pattern, after initially being funded by a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. It was released on PC in 2015 and came to PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, with a Nintendo Switch release following in August of 2019.

Read our review of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

When we here at Trusted Reviews got our hands on with Pillars of Eternity 2 on PC, we enjoyed the detailed game world, the nautical management sections and the satisfying combat. Joe Denton wrote:

“If you know what you’re getting in to, or like the idea of diving headlong into an enormous and life-consuming RPG that requires patience, dedication and concentration, then Pillars Of Eternity 2 Deadfire could well be the masterpiece you’ve been searching for. Like a great book, this is a layered, dense and challenging game.

“Pillars Of Eternity 2: Deadfire is a truly superb RPG from the masters of the genre. Unlike, say, a Bethesda game or even The Witcher 3, this isn’t an accessible entry point for curious newcomers; it’s a game that demands the kind of attention and commitment that is rare in 2018. However, if you have that mindset – and the time – then you’ll discover one of the deepest, densest and most rewarding Role Playing Games in years”.

If you’re looking to pick up the game before release, you can pre-order now. In fact, there’s already a 15% discount available on the Collector’s Edition on Xbox One.

Pre-Order Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition Today

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

 

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We'll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor