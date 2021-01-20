PIEGA launches Ace loudspeakers for hi-fi and home cinema systems

Swiss loudspeaker maker PIEGA has launched its Ace series, a range of affordable and elegant looking speakers that feature the brand’s signature aluminium cabinets and AMT tweeters.

With its aesthetics designed by legendary Swiss designer Stephan Hürlemann, and the series’ acoustics developed at PIEGA’s Lake Zurich factory, the Ace series are the company’s most affordable aluminium cabinet loudspeaker yet.

They draw on technology and acoustic development from the Master, Coax and Premium models, replacing the Tmicro series in the process.

The range consists of a slim, one metre tall floorstander (Ace 50), compact satellite loudspeaker (Ace 30) and a landscape-orientated Ace Centre for use with home cinema systems. From a design perspective, all cabinets are 14cm wide and 16cm deep with no visible seams, angles or fixings. They’re design to appeal to those who likes speakers that look as good as they sound.

The braced aluminium cabinets have been specially developed for this range and optimised for the 120mm MDS mid-bass drivers that feature in all three units. Also common to the three speakers is the HF (high frequency) unit in PIEGA’s AMT-1 Air Motion Transformer. It’s a light, large surface area ribbon tweeter driven by a neodymium motor assembly to create a detailed and fluid upper frequency response. The combination of these drivers should, PIEGA claims, help produce a delivery full of punchy bass, detailed midrange and a sweet high frequency performance.

The Ace 30 compact satellite loudspeaker is suited for detailed musical listening in smaller rooms, with or without a subwoofer, or can be used for a discreet performance in larger areas. The Ace 50 floorstander is best suited to medium and larger living spaces, while the Ace Centre can be used as part of a multi-channel home theatre system, and thanks to its compact size it can be placed under or on a shelf around the TV screen. A wall mounting bracket is available as an optional extra.

Available in the UK from late February onwards, the Ace 30 is priced at £980 per pair, the Ace 50 costs £1980 per pair and Ace Centre is £590 each. They come in a choice of three finishes: natural aluminium with a grey fabric grille, anodised black with a black grille and high gloss white with a white grille.