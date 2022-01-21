PIEGA introduce WiSA-certified Ace Wireless active speakers

Swiss hi-fi brand PIEGA has launched the Ace Wireless series, a range of WiSA-certified speakers.

WiSA is the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, and its aim is to foster high quality audio connections between high performance speakers and consumer electronics to make it easier to play audio without any trailing wires around your room.

Building on from the launch of the passive Ace loudspeaker models, PIEGA’s active models are compact in size and can deliver wireless sound from stereo up to 7.1 (depending on the configuration you go for).

Designed by Swiss architect, Stephan Hürlemann, the Ace Wireless’ industrial design is fleshed out with its extruded aluminium cabinets that give them a minimalist vibe. Inside the cabinet are upgraded mid and bass MDS drivers, a revised version of PIEGA’s Air Motion Transformer (AMT) tweeter, digital amplification up to 200W per channel, and a DSP (Digital Signal Processing) system capable of handling up to High-res audio up to 24bit/192kHz.

The series consists of the Ace 50 Wireless floorstanders, Ace 30 Wireless bookshelf speakers and the Ace Centre Wireless centre channel. Both the Ace 50 and 30 Wireless are available in TX (transmission) and RX (receiver) versions to send and receive lossless audio, a stereo pair being one of each unit. With regards to a multichannel set-up, all systems use all RX designated units to receive the surround sound signal for each channel from a WiSA certified source or enabled TV/display.

Whether you want to connect a source through wired or wireless means, the Ace Wireless over wide-ranging connectivity options. There’s the choice of WiSA, Bluetooth, and DLNA, with Roon Ready support and integration of Spotify Connect & HiFi (whenever that launches), and Google Chromecast. Wired connections include HDMI, optical and coaxial if you prefer to use cables.

All models come in a choice of three colour finishes: sandblasted natural aluminium, anodised satin black or gloss white lacquer with matching, removable grilles. Prices are below.

Ace 30 Wireless prices

TX – £1090.00 each (Aluminium) / £1140.00 each (Black Anodised / White Gloss)

RX – £900.00 each (Aluminium) / £950.00 each (Black Anodised / White Gloss)

Ace 50 Wireless prices

TX – £2090.00 each (Aluminium) / £2140.00 each (Black Anodised / White Gloss)

RX – £1900.00 each (Aluminium) / £1950.00 each (Black Anodised / White Gloss)

Ace Centre Wireless

RX – £990 each (Aluminium) / £1040.00 each (Black Anodised / White Gloss)

The Ace Wireless series goes on sale in the UK in late February, exclusively available through PIEGA audio retailers.