Jordan King

Amazon UK has plenty of Black Friday 2018 gaming deals available right now, and this is one of the hottest we’ve seen yet.

For £179.99 you can pick up the Xbox One S with a console and two controllers, a bundle which normally retails for £200 without the extra controller. So, you’re saving some pretty pennies.

The Xbox One S is the console originally released in 2013 with an abundance of lovely enhancements. For example, it’s probably the cheapest way to pick up a 4K blu-ray player right now.

In addition, it’s also been improved with recent firmware updates to allow for high-dynamic range gaming and 4K viewing on specific blu-rays and apps such as Netflix.

Earning 8/10 in our review, Ced Yuen praised the console’s sharp design, plentiful features and surprisingly accessible price:

‘The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there’s the 4K output: although it’s upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you’ll get from a console.

But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer.’

