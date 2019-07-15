Pick up a Moto G7 for a phenomenal £179.99 on this limited time Prime Day deal

You can grab a Moto G7 smartphone for just £179.99 on Amazon thanks to this excellent Prime Day 2019 deal.

The deal’s live now and marks and impressive £40 discount on the Moto G7’s regular price, making the already excellent value handset an absolute steal.

We’d recommend jumping sooner rather than later though as the deal will only stay live as long as Moto G7 stocks last.

Motorola’s Moto G line has been the undisputed top dog of the best value smartphone list for years and the company’s seventh gen line-up is no different.

Jump on the deal now and for your hard earned cash you’ll be treated to a great smartphone with wonderfully clean Android 9 software and a wealth of top end parts and features traditionally seen on much more expensive handsets. The combination of factors let it score an impressive 4/5 during our review.

As deputy mobile editor Alex Todd noted in his in-depth Moto G7 review:

“I have to commend Motorola for again creating a stellar affordable mid-ranger with a nice design, timely styling and technologies, and a wonderfully elegant user experience, there’s one big problem: the Moto G7 Plus.”

The Moto G7 is one of many phones to get a great discount this Amazon Prime Day. The yearly sales bonanza launched today and is set to continue pumping out banging discounts until the end of play on Tuesday. Make sure to check out our Amazon Prime 2019 hub page which we’ll be constantly updating with the latest and greatest deals.

