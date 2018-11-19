DEAL: Pick up God of War for better than half price right now

Amazon UK is offering a smashing discount on God of War right now, bringing the PS4 exclusive down to less than half price.
Right now, you can pick up God of War for £20.99 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday 2018 Sale, which is set to carry on until November 25th.
Earning our Game of the Year for 2018, Sony Santa Monica’s godly adventure is truly fantastic, featuring epic battles, beloved characters and a huge narrative to sink into.
Best PS4 Game Deals
God of War (PS4)
God of War (PS4)
Picking up GOTY 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards, this is an unmissable price for one of the year's best games.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Insomniac Games' vision of everyone's favourite superhero is a brilliant PS4 exclusive, and quite a steal at this price.
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2 is better than ever nowadays, and this collections gets you the base game and all of its DLC.
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Bluepoint Games' masterful remake of Team ICO's classic is excellent, and absolute bargain at this price for PS4 owners.
Acting as the first entry in a trilogy set in the world of Norse Mythology, Kratos has left behind a life of slaughtering gods to care for his son, Atreus.
Spanning 20 hours or so (even longer if you’re after all the hidden secrets) God of War is a truly massive game and one of the year’s best. Here’s a snippet from our review:
‘God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies. It’s a shame, then, that boss fights have fallen by the wayside at every level to become terribly monotonous – but if that’s the cost of what Santa Monica has built, it’s certainly a price worth paying.
The ending isn’t as grand I’d hoped for, but the setting up of a sequel makes up for this – and there’s still plenty left to do in the Lake of Nine. God of War is the best in the series.’
With this bargain you’re saving more than half price on the regular retail price point, so if you didn’t jump on God of War earlier this year, now is your chance.
Best PS4 Game Deals
God of War (PS4)
God of War (PS4)
Picking up GOTY 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards, this is an unmissable price for one of the year's best games.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Insomniac Games' vision of everyone's favourite superhero is a brilliant PS4 exclusive, and quite a steal at this price.
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2 is better than ever nowadays, and this collections gets you the base game and all of its DLC.
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Bluepoint Games' masterful remake of Team ICO's classic is excellent, and absolute bargain at this price for PS4 owners.
More Black Friday content
- Black Friday Amazon Echo
- Black Friday Tablets
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.