DEAL: Pick up God of War for better than half price right now

Amazon UK is offering a smashing discount on God of War right now, bringing the PS4 exclusive down to less than half price.

Right now, you can pick up God of War for £20.99 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday 2018 Sale, which is set to carry on until November 25th.

Earning our Game of the Year for 2018, Sony Santa Monica’s godly adventure is truly fantastic, featuring epic battles, beloved characters and a huge narrative to sink into.

Acting as the first entry in a trilogy set in the world of Norse Mythology, Kratos has left behind a life of slaughtering gods to care for his son, Atreus.

Spanning 20 hours or so (even longer if you’re after all the hidden secrets) God of War is a truly massive game and one of the year’s best. Here’s a snippet from our review:

‘God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies. It’s a shame, then, that boss fights have fallen by the wayside at every level to become terribly monotonous – but if that’s the cost of what Santa Monica has built, it’s certainly a price worth paying.

The ending isn’t as grand I’d hoped for, but the setting up of a sequel makes up for this – and there’s still plenty left to do in the Lake of Nine. God of War is the best in the series.’

With this bargain you’re saving more than half price on the regular retail price point, so if you didn’t jump on God of War earlier this year, now is your chance.

