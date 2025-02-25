A proper Photoshop iPhone app is finally available – and it’s free

Adobe is bringing its Photoshop app to iPhone, marking the first time the company’s flagship image editing product has been available on smartphones.

Photoshop for iPhone will be free to download and use, while there’s also a paid version that costs $7.99 a month / $69.99 a year to access.

It brings the famed desktop app’s most popular features – like layering and masking – to iPhone for the first time. Adobe is plotting an Android version of the app later this year.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap The Apple Watch SE 2, which is easily the best Apple wearable for most people, is now going for a bargain price on Amazon. Amazon

Was £249

Now just £219 View Deal

The increasingly popular Generative Fill and Generative Expand features, powered by the company’s Firefly AI tech are also on board. Meanwhile, the app will enable users to combine and blend images, and also remove, recolour or replace parts of other images with a ‘tap select’ tool. There’s also a Spot Healing Brush to quickly get rid of unwanted and distracting elements from photos.

The app has been specifically designed for the mobile platform, rather than being a simple port of the desktop version, with the company promising to serve creators who work on the go. “The new mobile app is designed from the ground up to welcome a new generation of image and design enthusiasts to the limitless potential of Photoshop in an easy-to-use mobile interface,” the company said in a press release.

The company is clearly targeting the youth market with this app, particularly those who may be getting their start in the creative industries. In a blog post, Adobe adds, it wants to help people who “want to create wherever they are whenever they want and may be new to Photoshop and its power.”

Previously a Photoshop Express app had been available for iPhone, while a full-fat Photoshop has been available on iPad. Users can download the Photoshop for iPhone app from the Apple App Store today.