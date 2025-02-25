Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

A proper Photoshop iPhone app is finally available – and it’s free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Adobe is bringing its Photoshop app to iPhone, marking the first time the company’s flagship image editing product has been available on smartphones.

Photoshop for iPhone will be free to download and use, while there’s also a paid version that costs $7.99 a month / $69.99 a year to access.

It brings the famed desktop app’s most popular features – like layering and masking – to iPhone for the first time. Adobe is plotting an Android version of the app later this year.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap

The Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap

The Apple Watch SE 2, which is easily the best Apple wearable for most people, is now going for a bargain price on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249
  • Now just £219
View Deal

The increasingly popular Generative Fill and Generative Expand features, powered by the company’s Firefly AI tech are also on board. Meanwhile, the app will enable users to combine and blend images, and also remove, recolour or replace parts of other images with a ‘tap select’ tool. There’s also a Spot Healing Brush to quickly get rid of unwanted and distracting elements from photos.

The app has been specifically designed for the mobile platform, rather than being a simple port of the desktop version, with the company promising to serve creators who work on the go. “The new mobile app is designed from the ground up to welcome a new generation of image and design enthusiasts to the limitless potential of Photoshop in an easy-to-use mobile interface,” the company said in a press release.

The company is clearly targeting the youth market with this app, particularly those who may be getting their start in the creative industries. In a blog post, Adobe adds, it wants to help people who “want to create wherever they are whenever they want and may be new to Photoshop and its power.”

Previously a Photoshop Express app had been available for iPhone, while a full-fat Photoshop has been available on iPad. Users can download the Photoshop for iPhone app from the Apple App Store today.

Tired of ceding the youth market?

It must rankle with Adobe, the amount of mobile apps that have flooded the market, making life easier for influencers and would-be influencers to perfect their images directly on mobile. It’s surprising its taken the image editing pioneer – which has been at this game since 1990 – so long to get its act together and launch a proper app for iPhone.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

This new iOS 18.4 Safari feature won’t spare your blushes

This new iOS 18.4 Safari feature won’t spare your blushes

Chris Smith 40 mins ago
Honor has a plan to play nicer with iPhone and we’re intrigued

Honor has a plan to play nicer with iPhone and we’re intrigued

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
OnePlus Watch 3 shipments halted for an embarrassing reason

OnePlus Watch 3 shipments halted for an embarrassing reason

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Android phones set for 8-year update boost, thanks to Qualcomm

Android phones set for 8-year update boost, thanks to Qualcomm

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Samsung tri-fold device set for summer with unique design

Samsung tri-fold device set for summer with unique design

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
iOS 18.4 Features: What’s new in the next big update

iOS 18.4 Features: What’s new in the next big update

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access