Photographers should snap up Adobe’s discounted Creative Cloud subscription

If your New Year’s resolution is likely to be sprucing up your photo editing skills, now is the time to sign up for Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan – it’s 17% off the usual price until this Friday 16 November. For more deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals round-up.

The Creative Cloud Photography plan (20GB) gives you desktop access to Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic CC and Photoshop CC, which is pretty much a gold standard combo for editing and organising your photos, along with 20GB of cloud storage for backing up your snaps. You also get access to a few of Adobe’s smartphone apps, including the excellent Lightroom CC and Photoshop Fix.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan – Early Black Friday Deal Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan This monthly or annual plan includes access to Adobe Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic CC and Photoshop CC, plus 20GB of cloud storage, which is a cracking combo for speedy photo editing.

The discount applies to the monthly Photography payment plan, which is £8.32 p/month (down from £9.98 p/month), and also the annual subscription, which is currently £99.29 rather than the usual £119.21. You’ll need to be quick, though, as the offer is only valid until 16th November.

In our review of the Photoshop Fix smartphone app, we remarked on how “desktop Creative Cloud users get an added bonus – share what you’re working on to Photoshop, and moments later it will pop up on your Mac or PC, all your edits included as individual layers for further tweaking.”

We also praised both the desktop and mobile versions of Lightroom in our review, which said: “Many photographers are wedded to Lightroom on the desktop and it’s easy to see why: that app enables you to quickly and efficiently catalogue, find, and edit a huge collection of photographs. Having similar features while on the go is seductive.

“For the Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber, then, you get a smart, serious app with selective edits, some rather lovely presets, and a slew of sliders to adjust light, colour, detail, grain, and distortion.”

