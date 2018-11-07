TwelveSouth PowerPic hides a wireless charger inside a photo frame

TwelveSouth’s latest mobile accessory is a family photo frame by day and a wireless charger for your smartphone by night.

The new PowerPic could come in handy if you have a photo frame of the kids next to your bed, but don’t want yet another unsightly mobile accessory cluttering up the night stand.

The $80 accessory enables the phone to be stood up vertically within the frame, meaning you’ll still see notifications coming in.

TwelveSouth’s 5-inch x 7-inch frame is made with New Zealand Pine, so the frame will look the part, while it’s also capable of charging compatible devices to 10W, even those rocking 3mm thick cases.

TwelveSouth’s latest accessory has also ships with a number of images and wallpapers, meaning you’ll ‘complete a scene’ when you place your iPhone and Android handset within the frame.

This might actually be the best option… because you’ve got to feel a little big bad about covering up that family photo with your smartphone right? It’s available in black and white, and it is shipping today.

Are wireless charging devices cluttering up your desk or bedside table? Do you think the PowerPic is a good idea? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.