OnePlus 6 wins Best Phone under £500 at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018

The excellent OnePlus 6 has picked up the coveted Best Phone under £500 accolade at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

It’s certainly been a fantastic year for OnePlus, with the OnePlus 6 being its finest smartphone yet.

The affordable phone launched earlier in the year, boasting a lovely new design complete with an edge-to-edge FHD OLED display and a gorgeous mirrored finish.

It also offered stunning specs for the £469 starting price, including the high-end Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The cherry on the top was a quick update to Android Pie.

We were highly impressed by the OnePlus 6, awarding it 4.5/5 score in our review. The device was heralded for its exceptional value.

Our verdict reads: “At £469 though, this is an absolute steal. It’s the best-value phone you can buy right now, without a doubt.

“Even when you take price out of the equation it’s still impressive. This is one of the fastest, best-looking Android phones at any price, with a lovely screen and perfectly optimised software.”

The OnePlus 6 is a truly stunning device, so we’re happy to award OnePlus with the Best Phone under £500 of the Year 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

