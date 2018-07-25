These phishing email subject lines are working – here’s what to look out for

If you get an email from LinkedIn, double check before you click. An overwhelming number of phishing scams achieve success by posing as the professional networking platform within the subject line, it has emerged.

New findings from KnowBe4 reveal 47% of social media-based scams email users fell from April-June were related to LinkedIn. The click through rate for LinkedIn subject lines featuring “profile views”, invites to “join network,” a request to “add me” or view a “new message” were much higher than any other social media instance.

Facebook password changes and primary email changes account for 15% of the successful phishing scams, while unspecified login alerts or tagged photos both had 12%. General password reset emails garnered 7% of the top-clicked phishing tests and the emailing 7% of emails arrived with the promise of a new voice message.

KnowBe4 researchers (via betanews) say hackers are using sophisticated psychological triggers in order to lure victims. So, in the case of fake LinkedIn emails, the chance to make a new connection that could advance a career makes email users sit up and take notice

Strategy officer Perry Carpenter says: “Hackers are smart and know how to leverage multiple psychological triggers to get the attention of an innocent victim. In today’s world, it’s imperative that businesses continually educate their employees about the tactics that hackers are using so they can be savvy and not take an email at face-value.

“Hackers will continue to become more sophisticated with the tactics they use and advance their utilization of social engineering in order to get what they want.”

You can see more general email subject lines, and in the wild attacks in the infographic below.

Is your email inbox ridden with phishing scams? Or does your provider do a good job of filtering them out? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.