Philips The One is a TV for everyone

The premium 4K OLEDs and LCD/LEDs weren’t the only announcements Philips made at its press event in Amsterdam. There’s also The One TV, which, excuse our geekery, looks like an attempt to rule all living rooms (and in the darkness bind them).

The One, or PUS7304, forms part of Philips mid-range 7 series offering. It’s an LCD/LED TV model, which like the higher specc’d 4K TVs announced at the same event, will carry the company’s P5 Picture Perfect Processor; three-sided Ambilight, HLG, HDR10+ as well as Dolby Atmos and Vision HDR. Android 9 (or Pie) will be supported from the 7 series range upwards.

The idea behind The One is that it’s a TV that delivers high-end features for an affordable price. The 7304 will support sizes from as low as 43in to a mammoth 70in. It will also feature Micro Dimming Pro technology for better image contrast.

Aside from that TV and the higher-end 4K sets, Philips also announced the 9104 TV, designed in conjunction with Danish company Georg Jensen. The 7504 range sounds similar to the 7304, but with a more premium feel to its construction and an integrated sound system. The 6184 is an LCD range with Philips’ Saphi interface and Amazon Alexa integration. The 6704 and 6754 suffice as the brand’s entry-level Ambilight TVs.

There was no mention of a price for these TVs, but like the high-end 4K TVs, a release date of the first half of 2019 was laid down for European and non-US territories. We’ll hopefully have some hands-on reviews of the TVs soon.

