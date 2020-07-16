Philips and Bowers and Wilkins re-up their successful TV partnership

Philips TV division and British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins have extended their partnership with a new collaboration set to emerge later in 2020.

Starting in 2018, the partnership between Philips and B&W has led to some terrific TVs so far, altering the narrative about flatscreen TVs not having enough space for good sized audio speakers. With Philips trademark vivid picture quality and screens that support all forms of HDR, plus B&W’s nous in the audio department, these TVs have fast become excellent all-round offerings.

The collaboration has reaped three OLED+ Ambilight models so far, and according to Philips they’ve been met with an outstanding reception from consumers, trade and media. We’ve certainly liked them, awarding the most recent OLED+934 and OLED+984 five stars each.

More TVs are on their way in 2020, with a new OLED+ model plus smaller LCD screens. We saw the LCD models at an event in Amsterdam earlier in the year, and first impressions were promising, with the 9435 model looking a good bet to continue this run at a price that could be reasonably affordable.

Commenting on the renewed partnership Kostas Vouzas, CEO for TP Vision Europe said: “I genuinely believe we changed the premium TV market when we revealed the first products from our partnership with Bowers & Wilkins. We have been able to set new performance standards for what should be possible and that we have continued to do so as each new TV has been revealed. This is a ground-breaking partnership of two outright leaders in their field and I am confident we will continue to delight our consumers with outstanding products. I’m delighted that our partnership will continue into the future”.

Geoff Edwards, CEO for Bowers & Wilkins said: “Our partnership with TP Vision is one of equals and is a perfect example of how we can combine our audio skills with those of another outstanding brand to redefine the listening expectations of premium audio-visual products in the marketplace. We are tremendously proud of the success we have been able to achieve in the TV category to date, and we are delighted TP Vision will continue to be our partner into the future.”

