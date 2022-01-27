Philips’ The One TV gets new premium picture, game and sound features

Philips’ Performance Series – also known as The One – is designed to try and simplify the TV buying experience, and the 2022 edition looks like it will be the most ambitious yet.

TP Vision/Philips will be refreshing its Performance Series for 2022 with its 8807 Ambilight TV and the new multi-featured B8507 3.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The One is a mid-range TV with a competitive feature set at an accommodating price, and for 2022 it will be available in its widest range of sizes yet; from 43- to 86-inch models.

Philips says whatever size you go for, you’ll be rewarded by “excellent picture quality” from the combination of Philips’ 5th Gen P5 processing suite and an upgrade to a wide colour gamut, 120Hz refresh rate LCD panel. That screen will allow for slick motion and improved responsiveness for gaming.

HDR support includes the main formats in HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while for gaming Philips is pushing the boat out to attract PS5 and Xbox Series console owners with its VRR support for 4K (from 48Hz to 120Hz at full 48Gbps bandwidth), plus FreeSync Premium compatibility and the Auto Low Latency Mode for switching the TV automatically into its most receptive state for gaming (lag is said to be 9ms). Like the new OLED807 model the 8807 Performance Series also gets the Game bar for easy access to relevant settings to change on the fly.

The TV can also be paired with a matching sound system referred to as The One Soundbar that builds on the TV’s own 20W downfiring speaker system. Philips refers to the soundbar as “an easy all-round audio upgrade” offering customers the flexibility to pick the combination of speakers that suits them with the ability to add more later.

There’s no word word on price or availability, but expect both items to go on sale later this year.