£300 too expensive for an electric toothbrush? How about the same toothbrush with nearly £200 lopped off the price this Amazon Prime Day? Now that sounds a lot better on the wallet.

We’ve seen prices crashing all over Amazon for Prime Day and this is another stonking deal to add to the list. Currently, you can pick up a Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush (that’s the 2019 edition) for 65% off the normal retail price of £299, taking it down to £104.99.

That’s an excellent price for one of the most feature-packed toothbrushes you can currently get your mitts on. And, really, can you put a price of good dental health? We’d have to say no.

Aside from looking seriously sleek (for a toothbrush, anyway) the Sonicare DiamondClean comes with a handy travel case that can be charged via USB, a battery that’ll go for 14 days and dedicated charging base. This is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a toothbrush for travelling.

The brush itself has five separate cleaning modes ranging from gum care to deep clean and, according to the Amazon listing, can remove 10x more plaque than a typical manual brush and improve gum health. Can’t say fairer than that.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular brush, it currently has a high 4/5 star score from 839 reviews on Amazon. One glowing 5/5 review said: “There are not enough stars for this toothbrush. Firstly it’s gorgeous and second my teeth are gleaming! I have always used an electric toothbrush, but it was Oral B. This is way better. Love it”

