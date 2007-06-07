Philips Launches First 1TB External HDD

For those looking to carry around a monstrous amount of data.

When I think ‘Philips’ I think High Definition televisions with flashy lights, laptops, digital photo frames and even half decent toothbrushes, what the name doesn’t conjure up is storage…



That may be about to change though since the company has created something of a coup this week in announcing the world’s first one terabyte external hard drive. Yes, we’ve already had the world’s first internal 1TB hard drives and 1TB backup solutions (using a single drive), but there was still a 1TB category left unclaimed.



Filling it is the ‘SPD5130’ which features an eSATA interface, 32MB buffer and thick, durable outer shell to put up with all the buffeting it’s likely to receive. In addition, Philips has added a one-click backup button to safe guard files (which slightly muddies the product category) and while the SPD5130 does have a built-in fan much is made of the drive’s quiet operation (without actually specifying a decibel level).



I’d like to know a bit more about the drive, but Philips has curiously neglected to mention common specifications such as its RPM and even data transfer rates so we have to rely on the vague word’s from William Ripley, a Philips marketing chappy with a title too long to be worth reproducing: “We’re delighted to shatter the one-terabyte storage barrier… with the SPD5130, a compact, single-disk external hard drive that’s also one of our fastest models yet.”



Those willing to take a leap of faith will find the SPD5130 on sale now with a reasonable RRP of 449 euros.



