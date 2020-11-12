Philips Hue will lose its Nest integration next week

Philips Hue will end support for ‘Google’s Works with Nest’ programme as soon as next week, as Google transitions all third-party support to ‘Works with Hey Google’.

The Nest Cam, Nest Thermostat and Nest Protect are among devices that will lose functionality with Philips Hue from November 17.

Philips reminded users of the change on the Philips Hue blog, nudging them to link their Philips Hue account to the Google Home app to retain access to their favourite features.

Google initially revealed that it would be ending support for ‘Works with Nest’ last May. The company announced plans to transition support to its ‘Works with Google Assistant’ platform to bring all third-party home devices, including Hue, under a single platform and simplify the process for developers.

At the time, Philips published advice warning users that they would not be able to connect any new Philips Hue devices with their Nest accounts. They were, however, able to continue using existing integrations.

Philips offered users two options. They could continue to use their Nest Account along with all the deep integrations available on the ‘Works with Nest’ platform, or they could migrate to a Google account and stick to the limited features offered by Google Assistant.

While Google Assistant let users do basic actions such as switch the lights on and off, dim them and change colours, it was missing more advanced features at that time. These included the ability to flash when a smoke detector goes off and support for the popular home and away feature, which allow users to automatically trigger routines based on their location.

Thankfully, Google is working on building existing ‘Works with Nest’ features, including home and away routines, into the Google Home app. Make sure to transition your account before November 17 to continue accessing these features.

