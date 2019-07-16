Save 36% on a Philips Hue Lucca LED smart wall lantern and a Philips Hue outdoor motion sensor with this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal, just £69.99 for a limited time only.

The two usually retail for £109.98 so by purchasing them as a bundle you’ll be saving a decent amount of cash on the smart lighting system. In fact, the Philips Hue Lucca alone retails for £64.99 which means you’ll essentially be picking up the motion sensor for only £5.

Buy now: PHILIPS HUE LUCCA WALL LANTERN AND OUTDOOR MOTION SENSOR now just £69.99 (Save £39.34) at Amazon

Philips Hue Lucca and Outdoor Motion Sensor Philips Hue Lucca LED Smart Outdoor Lantern and Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor Get a great deal on a Philips outdoor lighting system this Amazon Prime Day with this Philips Hue Lucca and outdoor motion sensor bundle with geolocation controls and voice assistant compatibility.

There is no doubt that Philips Hue is one of the most popular smart lighting systems on the market and for good reason. With Smart Controls you can use the Hue app to control your lights remotely. There are also timer options to schedule your lights to turn on or off depending on the time of day and geolocation tracking so you can choose to have your lights flick on the moment you pull into your drive.

You will need to pick up a Philips Hue Bridge separately to control the system if you don’t already have one but if you’ve been thinking of investing in a smart lighting system this is the perfect time to shop for all the bits and pieces.

The lights are dimmable through the app or with the Hue Wireless Dimmer switch and you don’t even need to open the app thanks to voice assistant compatibility with Amazon Alexa, the Apple Home Kit and Google Assistant.

In our review of the lighting system, we wrote: “There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent. You can check out the alternatives in our best smart lighting round-up, but if you don’t want to mess around with the wiring in your home, this is the smart lighting system to buy”.

This brilliant deal is only available for a limited time so act now to light up your garden with the Philips Hue Lucca smart lighting lantern and motion sensor for only £69.99.

