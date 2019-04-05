Philips Hue Sale: Save up to £109.99 on Philips Hue Outdoor Lights Today Only

If you act fast, there’s a huge saving of up to £109.99 to be had right now across the range of Philips Hue outdoor smart lighting – but it’s available for one day only.

For years now, Philips Hue has been helping people up and down the country to impress their neighbours with minimal effort. But with the recent release of the Philips Hue outdoor range – currently on offer for today only – it’s time to take smart lighting out of the home and into the garden.

If you already have a Philips Hue bridge set up in your home, then we recommend opting for one of the two cheaper bundles now on offer, both of which include a discreet outdoor motion sensor.

For anyone who doesn’t have an existing Philips Hue ecosystem, one of the larger bundles – which include a Philips Hue Bridge – is your best bet. Acting as the central intelligence system that connects your Philips Hue bulbs to your local internet connection, the Bridge is required to run the whole operation.

Just as the indoor lights have done before them, the Philips Hue outdoor range can bring a whole host of colours and themes to your home. With the ability to change between relaxing blues, sharper whites for reading and everything in between, there’s a tone to match every moment that you spend at home, or in this case, out in the garden.

For a second opinion, our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow gave the new outdoor range a high 9/10 rating. Concluding in his review, he wrote: “The excellent choice of colours and temperatures makes the outdoor lights brilliant for adding ambience, or simply lighting up the garden to make it easier to navigate at night. Products are expensive, but with a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours, they’ll last for more than eight years if you used them eight hours a day.”

While everything else rings true, the criticism over price is temporarily lifted in the light of this incredible one-day sale from Amazon. So if you’ve been wanting to add a little flare to your garden, then now’s the time to do it.

