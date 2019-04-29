Phillips Hue Sale: Huge discounts on the Colour Kit and Lightstrip Bundles – ends today.

Get your hands on the Philips Hues E27 or B22 Colour Kit and Lightstrip Bundle by midnight tonight and save yourself £70.

This Phillips Hue bundle gets you everything you need to set up your home smart lighting system and, if you’re lucky enough to have one, the garden as well. This starter kit includes a Phillips Hue Bridge, a variety of coloured bulbs, an outdoor strip and a dimmer switch.

Once you’ve got everything set up, you can take control of your home lighting right from your smartphone. Turn your lights on and off from the comfort of your couch or better yet, your bed. And don’t worry if you realise you’ve left the bathroom light on when you’ve already left the house – simply open your app and switch it off.

If you have a smart speaker already set up then you can sync that with your new Philips Hue bulbs and bypass your phone almost entirely. Once the devices are all connected, it’s just a case of simply telling your smart speaker to dim the lights, switch to a different theme and more.

Create a theme for your garden and brighten it up in time for summer. The coloured bulbs have the ability to divert from the standard white light, to a cool and relaxing blue, or enhance the plants and throw in some bright greens. Get creative with all of the colours you can choose from and add some flair for any garden parties you might be hosting as the warmer months approach.

As recommended by our experts: “There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent”

And certainly money well spent with this incredible deal. With both time and stock rapidly running out, you really don’t have time to waste. Get your smart lighting bundle now, and start brightening up your home today.

