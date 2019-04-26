Philips Hue Sale: Huge Discounts Available on both Indoor and Outdoor Smart Lighting

For this weekend only, you can save up to £69.99 on a range of Philips Hue smart lighting bundles, but you’ll want to act fast – several items are already out of stock.

Right now, the best deal of the bunch by far is the huge price drop on the Colour Kit and Lightstrip Bundle, which has been reduced from £249.98 to only £179.99.

For anyone lucky enough to have a garden in this day and age, this the perfect time to stock up on the Philips Hue outdoor range. Adding an extra bit of flair to your garden, the outdoor bundle also comes with a motion detector, allowing you to keep the electrical costs down and avoid wasting energy.

Take it from someone who recently installed a Philips Hue ecosystem in his home, this is the type of product that’ll leave you wondering how you ever got by without it, or worse yet, why someone didn’t tell you about it sooner.

By having full control of your home lighting right on your smartphone, you never have to worry about forgetting to hit the switch on your way out the door, or having to get out of bed after you’ve already spent the last fifteen minutes getting comfortable.

If you have a smart speaker already set up then you can sync that with your new Philips Hue bulbs and bypass your phone almost entirely. Once the devices are all connected it’s just a case of simply telling your smart speaker to dim the lights, switch to a different theme and more.

Speaking of themes, the Philips Hue colour bulbs have the ability to divert from the typical shades of white that we’re used to seeing, giving you free range to delve into some relaxing blues, energetic greens or anything else that takes your fancy.

With stock levels quickly depleting and time running out before the sale is completely over and done with, you won’t want to hang around before deciding which bundle to go for – it could be gone before you know it.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.