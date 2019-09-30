Today’s one-day only deal sees the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus LED kit and Lightstrip Extension kit reduced by £21.84.

Get creative with the way you light up your home with Philips Hue and its range of lightstrip sets. Better still invest in this bundle deal and get an amazing saving paying just £54.99, with the original value of buying separately setting you back a stonking £76.83.

Best Philips Hue Bundle Deal Philips Hue 2m Lightstrip Plus LED Kit + 1m Lightstrip Plus LED Extension Kit Accent your home with great lighting utilising Philips Hue's lighting strip kits and get two for this discounted rate. Equipped with millions of colour profiles and an astonishing 50,000 variants of white light alone, light up kitchen cabinets, entertainment set-ups, and more.

A discount of £21.84, save just under £55 and bring even more colourful smart lighting to the interior of your home with a 2-metre lighting strip kit and additional 1-metre extension kit.

With Philips Hue, the possibilities of designing light seem endless, going far beyond its means of simply providing better-lit rooms. Packing 50,000 shades of white light alone, as well as millions of other hues of colour, play with colour to create different atmospheres and cosy environments and add accents to certain areas of the household.

Buy now: Philips Hue Lighting Strip Bundle (Save £21.84)

Philips Hue products can also sync up to what’s playing on screen, or the music you’re listening to, creating an even more immersive visual or sound depending on where you decide to house your smart lighting.

With the Philips Hue lighting strips in particular, the smart lighting brand provides a simple way to incorporate beautiful lighting into their spaces. Great for highlighting under kitchen cabinets, backlighting entertainment set-ups, bed frames or even behind the sofa if you fancy it, each strip comes with adhesive tape, allowing you to easily snip and stick to achieve your desired effect.

Of course, with any Philips Hue gadgets you can also activate it by connecting to smart home systems like the Amazon Echo, Google Home, Apple HomeKit and more. With the power of just your voice, turn on and off and also set colour profiles through the Philips Hue smartphone app.

Double the fun, bring a splash of colour to the lighting in your home and get the Philips Hue Lightstrip Kit and Extension Kit together for a fantastic £21.84 saving before this excellent value price ends at midnight.

