Philips Hue Sale: Bag a Three-Bulb Starter Kit with a Huge Discount and a Free Echo Dot

For a limited time only, Amazon has brought the magic and given us a Philips Hue/Echo Dot bundle for the ages – saving you a whopping £89.99.

On any other day, the Philips Hue Starter Kit (which includes a Philips Hue Bridge and three colour bulbs) on its own would set you back £149.99 but this bundle, which includes an Amazon Echo Dot, is going for just £109.99 – effectively getting you the Echo Dot for free on top of the saving.

If you’ve been intrigued by the idea of adding some smart functionality to your home, this Philips Hue bundle is a great way to get started. With the Philips Hue Bridge included, you’ll be able sync up your Philips Hue bulbs with your router, giving you the ability to change the atmosphere of room with just your smartphone. Long gone are the days of having to vacate yourself from your comfy sofa in order to dim the lights.

Taking things a step further, you can forgo your phone completely in favour of using your voice instead. All you have to do is sync up your brand new Echo Dot with your Philips Hue bulbs and you’ll be yelling instructions across the room in no time. It also helps that the latest Echo Dot just happens to be one of our favourite smart speaker.

Boasting a new and improved design – taking several cues from the previously superior Google Home Mini – the Echo Dot can fit in with almost any décor. Plus, because it’s such a small device, you’ll find it to be unobtrusive wherever it goes.

In his review for the Echo Dot, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “Launching at the same price as the older model, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is simply a better product. It looks a lot nicer to the point that I didn’t feel like I had to hide this speaker away, and it sounds a lot better. OK, the sound quality isn’t so good that you’ll want to throw away your current speakers, but improved audio improves the Alexa experience a lot.”

Given that Amazon’s Spring Sale comes to an end tonight, we expect this deal to expire once midnight hits. If you don’t want to miss out on this great smart home bundle, now’s the time to snap one up.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.