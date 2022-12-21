 large image

Philips Hue has a remedy for windows solstice blues with Natural Light update

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Today is the winter solstice, meaning many people are already looking forward to the longer warmer nights and lighter brighter mornings.

With the shortest day almost in the rear view mirror, Philips Hue is rolling out a Natural Light feature that alters the colour temperature in the room throughout the day.

Once enabled, the Natural Light setting showcases cooler temperatures in the morning, while getting warmer in the evening as you’re winding down and getting ready for bed.

“Your lighting changes automatically throughout the day. Natural light is a 24 hour scene. Its optimal light makes it easier for you to stay productive and comfortable throughout the day,” the (translated) message within the app reads (via SmartLights.de).

While that’s the idea, it’s also possible for users to set the temperatures to mimic natural light for longer, during these short days, in what could be a nice mental health boost.

According to a 9to5Google report, the feature was available earlier last year briefly before being pulled without explanation. Now Reddit users are reporting its showed up again within the Hue app for Android and iOS.

According to the reports, the feature enables users to set the times they’d like the colours to change and even set the temperatures manually.

One downside, according to the report, is the abrupt changes in colours. Rather than warming up or cooling down gradually the temperatures change as if you’re doing it via the app. One Redditor wrote: “Tried it. At 06:30, warm, dimmed light. At 07 abruptly switched to a bright, cold and harsh light. Not a fan.”

We haven’t noticed this feature show up within our own Hue app, as yet, so the roll out appears to be gradual.

