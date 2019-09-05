Philips has announced a set of new products for its smart home Hue range – with the very fetching Edison-style smart bulbs definitely the standout new addition.

The Edison-style Hue smart bulbs are LED, but have been designed to appear as if they have exposed filament inside – visible through the clear glass of the bulb. Very hip.

The Edison bulbs will come in three sizes and will be available in the US from October. There’s no information on a wider release just yet, but pricing is expected to begin at $25 (~£20).

The next interesting addition to the Hue lineup is a smart plug – finally. A Hue smart plug has been noticeably absent from Philips’ Hue ecosystem ever since it launched – instead, focusing on lighting products. The smart plug will be priced at $40 (~£30) upon release.

The Philips Hue smart button is another intriguing new product. The button is designed to make controlling your home lighting system easier. With the button, you can turn lights on and off, dim them and set them to automatically adjust depending on the time of day. The button will be sold for $20 (~£17).

Not strictly a new product announcement, but Philips is also updating the Hue Go portable lamp too – the first time since its initial release in 2015. The lamp is adding Bluetooth support and two new colours.

The Hue Go also now has improved battery life and stands up correctly when being charged. The lamp will be on sale in the US from November at $80 (~£65).

Capping off the line-up, there are some new Hue bulbs. The new spotlight bulbs are smaller and brighter, while there’s also a new plain white E12 candle bulb.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we are big fans of the Philips Hue range. Our 4.5/5-star review of the smart lighting system said:

“There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent.”

