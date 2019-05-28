Let there be light. Bring your home into the 21st Century with this must-have smart home bundle of dreams, giving you everything you need to get started. Down to £89.99 (from £165.98), buy now from Currys PC World.

Cutting the price by a substantial £75.99 when you buy in this nifty set, get two white and colour ambiance Philips Hue bulbs, a smart home hub, and — the main event — an Amazon Echo Dot.

It’s 2019. If you don’t have at least one smart home feature in your household, you’re doing it wrong. Let’s face it, the easiest place to start is a quick light bulb change.

Now including an Echo Dot speaker in this bundle, it’s never been a better time to jump on the smart home hype. Going hand in hand together, integration is simple – and the features are sure to leave you geeking out. Not only can you use voice control, you can also set the mood with a not too shabby 16 million colour options.

Including two B22 bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and the Echo Dot, this starter kit includes everything you need to set your home aglow. With an A+ Efficiency Level on the 10W bulbs, the ability to manage your lighting even when you’re not in is a great environmental advantage. Ensure you’re preserving energy whilst you’re out, but still coming home to a well lit, cosy space.

Even niftier, especially in the daylight saving hours, benefit from smart lighting that helps you to wake up more easily in the morning. On those darker mornings, you can preset timings to allow your lights to gradually come on, brightening to emanate the sun rising. Similarly, you can also use warmer white tones to slowly calm and prepare your body for sleep at night.

With the Currys PC World bundle, you can link your bulbs up to other smart gadgets for a better connected home, with your Echo Dot being the first port of call. Utilising their Hue Sync app, the colour the bulb emits can adapt to what you see on screen or the music you play to create an even cooler atmosphere, too.

The heart of your lighting system, the Hue Bridge quite literally bridges the gaps between all app functions and the smart lights themselves. If you don’t have a Philips Hue system already set up then the Bridge is essential.

Want to create the reading nook to beat all reading nooks, or an almost immersive movie night experience? With the ability to adjust even white lights with over 50,000 variations, transport your home not only into the smart home world, but into other worlds and dimensions. With a £75.99 discount, this Philips Hue and Echo Dot set is likely one of the coolest purchases you’ll make, just saying.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

Why we’re different Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.