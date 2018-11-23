Philips Hue Black Friday Bargains: Save big on smart bulbs and lightstrips

It’s Black Friday 2018 and the Philips Hue deals are now available. Save big on Hue bulbs, bundles and lightstrips.

Amazon has currently discounted several Philips Hue products and we’ve rounded up all the best deals below.

Philips Hue bulbs are a smart lighting system that can be used traditionally or as a source of colourful light. It can help to set the tone of a room (particularly handy when hosting a party). Feeling blue? Time for some relaxing purple. Once everything is hooked up, it’s as simple as telling your smart speaker – an Amazon Echo, Google Home or even Apple Homepod – which colour you feel like seeing today.

They come in all shapes and sizes, colours and forms. We’ve included multiple variations in the deals section, including the Lightstrip and Spot Lights. Both of these can add something extra special to a lounge or entertainment setup.

Not to worry if you don’t have a smart speaker, you can also use you smartphone or smartwatch to control the mood. The Philips Hue app has been updated constantly over the years and right now it’s a great experience. You can quickly switch scenes or manually alter the colours of individual lights. It’s available for both iOS and Android.

For more great Black Friday deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 deals page where our team are curating the very best discounts.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.