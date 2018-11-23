Philips Hue Black Friday Bargains: Save big on smart bulbs and lightstrips

It’s Black Friday 2018 and the Philips Hue deals are now available. Save big on Hue bulbs, bundles and lightstrips.
Amazon has currently discounted several Philips Hue products and we’ve rounded up all the best deals below.
Philips Hue Smart Lighting - Black Friday Deals
Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 2 m Lightstrip Plus LED Kit + Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 1 m Lightstrip Plus LED Extension Kit
Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 2 m Lightstrip Plus LED Kit + Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 1 m Lightstrip Plus LED Extension Kit
Save £39 on this Hue bundle which combines the base Hue Lightstrip (2m) with an extra (1m) extension kit.
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Smart Motion Sensor
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Smart Motion Sensor
Save nearly £45 on this combo. The Motion Sensor is great and will automatically turn the lights on when you walk by.
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience 3-Pack (E14)
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience 3-Pack (E14)
Three bulbs are included in this package and you'll save £53.45 in the process.
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Ambience Dimmable LED Smart Spot Light
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Ambience Dimmable LED Smart Spot Light
Improve your entertainment area with this selection of Hue products. Save £37.95.
As the name implies, those bulbs can be used traditionally or as a source of colourful light that can help to set the tone of a room (particularly handy when hosting a party). Feeling blue? Time for some relaxing purple. Once everything is hooked up, it’s as simple as telling your smart speaker which colour you feel like seeing today.
Not to worry if you don’t have a smart speaker, you can also use you smartphone or smartwatch to control the mood. Looking through the bundle’s historical pricing, the product has never been cheaper than it is right now.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.
